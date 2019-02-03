Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €25.50 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €25.50 ($29.65) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($29.77) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.30 ($31.74).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €24.19 ($28.13) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 52 week high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

