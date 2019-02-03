B. Riley Downgrades Masonite International (DOOR) to Neutral

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Masonite International’s FY2018 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $73.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $9,894,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

