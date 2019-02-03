Axos Financial (AX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

AX opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

