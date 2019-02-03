AXA Equitable (EQH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AXA Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $18.52 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

