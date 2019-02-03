Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $110.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.18 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $411.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.92 million to $411.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BWS Financial upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,507,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 364,438 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $203.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.