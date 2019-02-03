AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,815 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.16% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 1,200,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin sold 325,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $617,764.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,358,709 shares of company stock worth $4,272,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

