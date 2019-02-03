Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

ADP opened at $141.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $418,151.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,837 shares of company stock worth $29,024,577. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 343,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

