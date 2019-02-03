Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 359,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,596. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 7,280.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

