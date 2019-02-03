Aua Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Aua Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Townsquare Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $404,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Townsquare Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TSQ stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Townsquare Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

