AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after buying an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after buying an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after buying an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after buying an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/att-inc-t-shares-bought-by-financial-counselors-inc.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.