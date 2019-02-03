Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,390 KT Corp (KT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,691,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,707,000 after purchasing an additional 334,748 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in KT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. Nomura upgraded KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

