Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Stock

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSU. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 96.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1,846.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 540.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 742,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000.

TSU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of TSU stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

