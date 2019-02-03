Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,690,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,304,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $61.48 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

