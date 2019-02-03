Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIDO. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 1,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 1-year low of $456.00 and a 1-year high of $564.41.

