Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,906 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.01% of Astec Industries worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTE. William Blair downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

