Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 731.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 1,056,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 31.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 189,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,768,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.31 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $853.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.45 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $633,106.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

