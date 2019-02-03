Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,195 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.11 per share, with a total value of $57,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $133,219.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.92. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

