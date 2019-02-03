Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 557,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 57.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.48 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

