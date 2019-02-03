Arjuna Capital Invests $426,000 in TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Stock

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TCF Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in TCF Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 72,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 340,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 856,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $22.40 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

