Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.89 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $176,436,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,517,000 after purchasing an additional 778,092 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 902.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 598,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $18,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,970,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $52.77 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

