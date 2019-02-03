Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Trex worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

