Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 83,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 352.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nike by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,896,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 42.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nike by 963.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $49,562,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

