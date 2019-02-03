Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 98,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

