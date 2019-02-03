Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.95.

NOC opened at $272.96 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,646,000 after acquiring an additional 130,066 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

