argenx SE – (ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in argenx by 16.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 961,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,903,000 after buying an additional 138,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.21.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

