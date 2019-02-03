AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,849 Veritone Inc (VERI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veritone by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 200,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,537,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950,000 shares of company stock worth $10,061,500 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

VERI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.77. Veritone Inc has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 286.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

