Aptiv (APTV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $79.13. Aptiv shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 1719995 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 867,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

