Apple (AAPL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.66.

AAPL stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 51.09%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

