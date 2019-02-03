Apple (AAPL) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.66.

AAPL stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $818.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 51.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

