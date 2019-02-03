Aphria (APHA) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.74. Aphria shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 28646357 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $15,389,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

