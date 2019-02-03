Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AM. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.70. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $227,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

