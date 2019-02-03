Analyzing Simulations Plus (SLP) & Crexendo (CXDO)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Simulations Plus and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $29.67 million 11.40 $8.93 million $0.50 38.74 Crexendo $10.38 million 3.15 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 29.05% 23.26% 17.16% Crexendo -1.90% -8.50% -3.58%

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crexendo does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simulations Plus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Crexendo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

