Analyzing Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) & Honda Motor (HMC)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Honda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $80,000.00 458.79 -$8.76 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $138.71 billion 0.37 $9.53 billion $3.62 8.05

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Honda Motor 0 2 4 0 2.67

Honda Motor has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Honda Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Electrameccanica Vehicles does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 7.29% 9.17% 3.91%

Risk and Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.