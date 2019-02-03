Analyzing Capstone Mining (CSFFF) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (MERLY)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capstone Mining does not pay a dividend.

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Mining and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 MERLIN ENTERTAI/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $541.90 million 0.32 $55.23 million N/A N/A MERLIN ENTERTAI/S $2.05 billion 2.27 $269.35 million N/A N/A

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and MERLIN ENTERTAI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 9.67% 3.24% 2.06% MERLIN ENTERTAI/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capstone Mining beats MERLIN ENTERTAI/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MERLIN ENTERTAI/S

Merlin Entertainments Plc operates theme parks and family entertainment resorts. The company operates its business through three groups: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. The Midway Attractions group is a branded indoor visitor attraction with up to two hour visitor duration. The LEGOLAND Parks group offers an interactive outdoor theme parks offering one to two day visits targeted at families with children aged two to twelve years. The Resort Theme Parks group includes national destination outdoor theme parks offering one to two day visits in densely populated European markets. The firm offers its services under the brands Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World Of Adventures Resort, Gardaland Resort, Heide Park Resort, THORPE PARK Resort, Warwick Castle, SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, The Dungeons, and The Eye. Merlin Entertainments was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

