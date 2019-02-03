Analyzing Arca Biopharma (ABIO) and Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Arca Biopharma alerts:

Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Arca Biopharma does not pay a dividend. Meridian Bioscience pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Arca Biopharma has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arca Biopharma and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arca Biopharma N/A -112.69% -97.53% Meridian Bioscience 12.06% 19.27% 13.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arca Biopharma and Meridian Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$18.49 million N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $213.57 million 3.12 $23.84 million $0.74 21.27

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arca Biopharma and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arca Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arca Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.81%. Given Arca Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arca Biopharma is more favorable than Meridian Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Arca Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, Enterohemorrhagic E. coli, Campylobacter jejuni, H. pylori, Cryptosporidium, giardia lamblia, and calprotectin; respiratory illness assays, such as tests for Group A Streptococcus, Influenza, M. pneumoniae, Bordetella pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus; blood chemistry assays; and tests for Group B Streptococcus, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2, and Malaria. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.