Analysts Set PTC Inc (PTC) Price Target at $101.47

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $3,975,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,231 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,160. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PTC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PTC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in PTC by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,137,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,004,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,653,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.14. PTC has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

