Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2019 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

PXD opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.