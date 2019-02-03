Analysts Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

HOG opened at $36.65 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

