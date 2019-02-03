Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) to Post $0.12 EPS

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $466.95 million, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.61.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 857,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 234,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 1,130,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

