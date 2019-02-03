Analysts Anticipate Renasant Corp. (RNST) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. Renasant posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

RNST opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,899.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bartow Morgan, Jr. acquired 16,227 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $534,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,421,365.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,435 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Renasant by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Renasant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Renasant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Renasant by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

