Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.34. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kadant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kadant by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kadant by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 232,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.13. Kadant has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.