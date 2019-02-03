AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives $26.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $402.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.