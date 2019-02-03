American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 147,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,772,000 after buying an additional 6,194,652 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,588,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,112,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after buying an additional 940,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,709,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $539,051,000 after buying an additional 508,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $273,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

