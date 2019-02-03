Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,949,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,142,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,545,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,504,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.70.

AMZN stock opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,265.93 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

