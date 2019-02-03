Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 74.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 217,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,306.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,120. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Paypal stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-increases-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.