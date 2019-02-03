Allianz (ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €214.82 ($249.79).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €186.16 ($216.47) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.