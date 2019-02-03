Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,272,000 after purchasing an additional 833,075 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 88,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $8,889,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

