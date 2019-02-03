Allergan (AGN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.37.

AGN stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. Allergan has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Allergan by 6,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

