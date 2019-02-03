Allegion PLC (ALLE) Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,159 shares during the period. Allegion makes up approximately 1.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $82,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allegion by 8,903.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allegion by 170.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

