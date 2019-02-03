Alleghany Co. (Y) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Alleghany by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 391.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $12,007,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total transaction of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $639.06 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $558.50 and a one year high of $659.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Alleghany Co. (Y) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/alleghany-co-y-position-cut-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.